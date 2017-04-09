Unity College Farm to Table Camp

July 16- 22 9am- 5pm

Experience farms, food, and fun at Unity College! Are you interested in where your food comes from and how fresh food is prepared? Want to explore the Farm to Table movement?

Come spend a week with us on exploring greenhouse operations, agricultural growing methods, animal management, sustainable growing/harvesting and, of course, get your hands in the dirt!

McKay Farm and Research Station Manager Chris Bond will be working with Asst. Director of Dining Services and caterer extraordinaire Jenny MacArthur to provide students with a broad range of hands-on experiences on campus and with local producers of milk, meat, veggies, fruit, cheese, fiber, and textiles. Work with current Unity College students and staff to learn food prep techniques and prepare and serve a public meal on the last day! Parents are encouraged to attend.

Mornings will be spent at McKay helping with growing and the harvesting of crops used later for meals (gardening gloves will be provided)

Afternoons will be devoted to the kitchen learning how to prepare freshly harvested farm to produce into delicious meals (your own apron)

Field trips to local farms

Special meal prepared by students on the last day!

Cost: $900 per student before May 1. After May 1 the price is $950 per student. Includes all food and lodging.

Cost for Commuter Student : $450 per student.

For the whole family, ages 14 – up. Spaces are limited so, please apply early!

http://summer.unity.edu/farm-food-fun-camp/

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →