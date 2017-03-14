Unity College Environmental Science Camp

Sunday, July 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Unity College, 90 Quaker Hill Road, Unity, Maine
For more information: 2075097132; summer.unity.edu/earth-environmental-science-camp/
Explore the environment in Maine
Get your hip waders ready! Be a scientist for a week and do REAL fieldwork in Maine – from the hills to the sea. If you are interested in the formation, evolution, and care of our physical landscape – the science behind it all and the relationship to living things – you need to spend a week with us at America’s Environmental College.
Come explore college and career opportunities in the field of Earth and Environmental Science – with Unity College faculty and current students. Be prepared to go stream wading to collect and analyze water, sample, collect and analyze sediment cores, explore the geology of the Maine coast, and dabble in geomorphology, hydrology, and environmental chemistry.
• Take water samples from Maine ponds
• Journey to the coast of Maine to explore tidal pools
• Rock identification on Mt. Desert Island
• Compare soil samples and mineral content from the shores of ponds, streams and the coast.
• Take a boat out onto scenic Lake Winnecook
• Fun activities in the evening
Cost: $950 per student until May 1. After May 1, the price is $1,000 per student. Includes all food and lodging.
Cost for Commuter Student: $450 per student.
Students entering grades 9-12 in the Fall of 2017 are eligible to attend. Spaces are limited so, please apply early!
Upon successful registration, you will receive an introduction packet with more information.
We look forward to seeing you on campus this summer!
http://summer.unity.edu/earth-environmental-science-camp/
