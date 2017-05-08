United Way’s student volunteer program starts May 11

AUGUSTA – United Way of Kennebec Valley (UWKV) will sponsor 15 Day of Caring events this year, matching student volunteers with work projects at local sites in Southern Kennebec Valley. The organization expects more than 4,000 students, from elementary through high school, to participate.

The program, which started more than 15 years ago, encourages students to develop a sense of social responsibility and teamwork as they complete important volunteer work. Schools devote one day to a variety of community projects, from painting weathered buildings to raking leaves in public parks to spending time with nursing home residents. Participating high schools also have volunteer credit requirements, which students can partially fulfill through the annual Day of Caring program.

Each school is responsible for identifying and scheduling its own volunteer projects. Winthrop High School will host the first Day of Caring event on May 11, followed by Whitefield Elementary School on May 12. Erskine Academy’s event will be held on May 18 in South China, Richmond Middle and High School will participate on May 19, and Farrington Elementary School in Augusta will conduct its volunteer day on May 23. Nine additional schools will host Day of Caring events in the fall.

United Way’s ongoing partnerships with local businesses and parks and recreation departments make this yearly event possible. E.J. Prescott Company, G&E Roofing and Camden National Bank are founding partners of Day of Caring and support the program in many ways. E.J. Prescott provides outdoor grills and lends employees to conduct celebratory outdoor barbecues for students and staff in many schools. G&E Roofing staff organize, deliver and store tools and equipment to support students in their service projects. Day of Caring Gold Sponsors include MK Orthodontics and On Target Utility Services.

For more information about Day of Caring or to volunteer with the program, visit uwkv.org or call 207-626-3400.

