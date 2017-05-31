United Way receives grant for Augusta Community Warming Center

United Way of Kennebec Valley (UWKV) has received a $10,000 grant from the Lawrence P. Ralston Fund and the Margaret S. Voight Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to hire a volunteer manager for the Augusta Community Warming Center.

The Warming Center, an initiative of United Way that recently completed its eighth season, offers a safe, family-friendly place for local people to gather during the winter months.

During the 2016-17 season, Warming Center volunteers logged more than 3,600 hours. Hiring a volunteer manager will strengthen the volunteer program and connect Warming Center guests to local resources related to housing, employment and literacy.

“The Warming Center is a vital resource for so many individuals and families in our community, and we couldn’t operate without a significant volunteer force,” said Deidrah Stanchfield, the program’s director. “A volunteer manager will enable us to more effectively leverage volunteers and provide intrinsic value for those looking to donate their time.”

With offices in Portland and Ellsworth, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

UWKV partners with 50 local programs to provide a better quality of life for people experiencing emergencies, hardships and personal challenges in Kennebec Valley. For more information, visit uwkv.org.

