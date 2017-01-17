United Way of Kennebec Valley raises more than $1.5 million during fundraising campaign

United Way of Kennebec Valley (UWKV) recently announced that the nonprofit raised $1,536,171 during its 2016 Campaign, exceeding a $1.5 million goal. Campaign Co-chairs Scott and Laura Fossett of A Partner in Technology shared this news at UWKV’s annual Campaign Wrap-Up celebration, which attracted more than 130 people to the Governor Hill Mansion in Augusta.

UWKV leaders presented Community Partner Awards, which recognize leading organizations for their enduring partnership with United Way in service to local communities, to Charlie’s Family of Dealerships, Dairy Queen, Family Violence Project, Gibson LeClair, LLC, and Performance Food Group – NorthCenter. Several organizations were also acknowledged for achieving full staff participation in giving.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to chair the United Way campaign with my family,” said Scott Fossett at the event. “We love this community and have been consistently amazed by the generosity that local businesses and individuals demonstrate toward United Way.”

The funds raised during the 2016 Campaign will directly support UWKV’s partner programs throughout the year, as determined by an allocations committee that reviews and visits organizations before allotting funds. The allocations committee is comprised of United Way Board of Directors members and local volunteers.

Representatives from Families Matter, Inc., a United Way partner program that supports adults with special needs and their families, presented a check to the United Way for the $1,909 raised in their fundraising efforts at an annual Bowl-a-Thon.

At the event’s close, Board President Michael Tardiff announced United Way’s next campaign co-chairs, MaineGeneral Health President & CEO Chuck Hays and his wife Maria, a professor at University of Maine and St. Joseph’s College. The Hays’ will be responsible for planning and coordinating a successful United Way campaign throughout 2017.

Food was contributed by a variety of local restaurants, including College Carry-out, Downtown Diner, Hannaford, The Liberal Cup, Lucky Garden, Olive Garden, Pizza Degree, The Red Barn, Slates Restaurant, Texas Roadhouse and White Flour Catering. Local musicians Bill Tozier and Dave Teed provided entertainment.

To learn more about joining the UWKV allocations committee, contact ktozier@uwkv.org. For more information about United Way, contact 207-626-3400 or visit uwkv.org.

