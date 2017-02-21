United Way elects Kennebec Savings Bank’s Craig Garofalo as board chair

United Way of Kennebec Valley recently announced Craig Garofalo, vice president and senior operations officer of Kennebec Savings Bank, as chair of its Board of Directors.

Garofalo, a Manchester resident, has served on United Way’s board since 2012. He and his wife Stephanie, with the support of their three children, chaired UWKV’s 2015 fundraising campaign, raising more than $1.5 million to support local nonprofits.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with the dedicated staff of United Way and the hundreds of committed volunteers who help make this community a better place to live, work and play,” Garofalo said.

Garofalo has been part of the Kennebec Savings Bank family for 14 years, starting as a management trainee in 2003. Born and raised in central Maine, he left only to earn his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College. Garofalo is also a graduate of the Kennebec Leadership Institute, the New England School for Financial Studies and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

In addition to volunteering with United Way, Garofalo serves on the finance committee for Maine-Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency. He is also an active member of several committees for the Maine Bankers Association.

Garofalo will serve as United Way’s board chair through February of 2018.

In other news, Rev. David Gant, director of MaineGeneral’s Spiritual Care Team, has been elected as board vice-chair. Maria Hays, a professor at the University of Maine at Augusta, has been elected to a three-year board term. She and her husband Chuck, president and CEO of MaineGeneral Health, will chair the United Way Campaign in 2017.

To learn more about UWKV, please visit uwkv.org or contact 207-626-3400.

