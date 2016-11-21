United Way Announces New Board Members

The United Way of Eastern Maine is very pleased to welcome three new board members, John Canders from Bangor Savings Bank, Peter Dawes from Emera Maine and Pat Kimball, recently retired from Wellspring, as well as, our 2016 Campaign Cabinet Chair, Sno Barry from BerryDunn.

John Canders is a native of Aroostook County who has been proud to call the greater Bangor area home for over twelve years following a journey of personal and professional discovery through southern Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. John attended Bowdoin College and obtained a degree in Economics before taking a position working as a staff member for Maine Governor Angus King. The allure of the private sector soon led him to jobs at Putnam Investments in Andover, Massachusetts and then Sprague Energy in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. While working at Sprague, John decided to quench his thirst for knowledge and fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a lawyer. John attended Suffolk Law School as a student in their evening program. Following law school John and his family returned to the Bangor area and he began his career as an attorney at Eaton Peabody. He recently joined Bangor Savings Bank and now is fortunate enough to work as both a lawyer and a banker. John spends his free time with his wife and two children – both of whom are growing up far too quickly for his comfort – and loves anything and everything having to do with airplanes.

Peter Dawes currently serves as the Vice President, Strategy, Performance & Planning for Emera Maine. He has been that role for about one year, and prior to that he served as Vice President, Finance & Treasurer of Emera Maine and its predecessor company, Bangor Hydro, for over seven years. Peter has worked for over 23 years at Emera Maine/Bangor Hydro in various accounting/finance roles. Prior to joining Bangor Hydro in 1993, Peter worked for almost six years at Coopers & Lybrand, a major CPA firm, in Portland, Maine. Peter is a CPA and a graduate of Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Peter was most recently a board member of Junior Achievement of Maine, and he currently lives in Bangor with his wife Liz.

Pat Kimball has recently retired from her position of 15 years as the Executive Director for Wellspring which is a substance abuse and mental health treatment center located in Bangor. She is a graduate of the University of Maine, a Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor, a Certified Clinical Supervisor and has been working in the field of substance abuse treatment and prevention for over 25 years. She is actively involved in many changes throughout the years and under her leadership Wellspring received the award for Outstanding Performance in Sustainability, Planning and implementation of Co-Occurring Disorder Treatment into their programs. She was the lead in implementation of the Sanctuary Model which will certify Wellspring in becoming a trauma responsive agency. She was the President of the Maine Association of Substance Abuse Programs and serves on many state committees in the areas of Child Welfare, Corrections, Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking. Pat resides in Hermon and summers at Sebec Lake which is the family gathering place.

Sno Barry, CPA, MST is a Principal at BerryDunn, a CPA and consulting firm providing financial and business expertise across the country. She specializes in providing tax compliance and consulting services to individual and corporate clients in the firm’s Diversified Commercial Group. She is a graduate of Husson University and Thomas College. She is active in the community serving in various volunteer positions. She lives in Ellsworth with her husband, David and their two children.

