United Insurance supports Sarah’s House in lieu of client holiday gifts

BANGOR, Maine – The employees of United Insurance in Bangor made a decision this year to forego giving holiday gifts to clients and decided instead to support local non-profits and charities. Other United Insurance offices are following the same practice and together they will contribute seven thousand dollars to worthy causes throughout their service area.

Patrick Gaetani, Agency Manager and Vice President in Bangor, along with Todd Saucier and Novilla Rollins of United Insurance, recently presented a check for one thousand dollars to Delores Landry, House Manager at Sarah’s House in Holden. Sarah’s House was chosen by the Bangor United employees because of several personal connections.

Sarah’s House was opened in 2014, and is named for Sarah Robinson, a Dexter native and Old Town resident, who lost her courageous battle with cancer in 2011. While undergoing treatments for her own cancer, Sarah was touched by the stories of other cancer patients in northern and eastern Maine, who traveled hundreds of miles, sometimes daily, for their treatments in Brewer. Sarah began the crusade to establish a place for people to stay while undergoing treatments at The Lafayette Family Cancer Center. After her passing, family and friends, along with Sarah’s Rotary Club in Old Town, continued the fundraising efforts that led to the establishment of Sarah’s House. Their mission is to provide temporary, affordable lodging to cancer patients and their caregivers in a comfortable and supportive atmosphere.

United Insurance established its Bangor office in 2012. The company serves communities from Madawaska, Maine, to Rochester, New Hampshire. They create custom insurance products designed specifically for individuals, families and businesses. As independent insurance agents, they listen first…then, carefully craft coverage options from a wide variety of top-rated carriers that specialize in the unique aspects of life and work in New England. Each of their fifteen offices is locally staffed with insurance professionals that are firmly rooted and deeply committed to serving the communities that they help to protect. The home office for United Insurance is located on Forest Avenue in Portland.

United Insurance relocated its Bangor office earlier this year to 890 Hammond Street and they are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For personal or commercial insurance, call 800-734-2333 or 385-2077, or request quotes online at www.unitedinsurance.net.

