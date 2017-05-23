IT’S GARDEN DAY AT UNION FARMER’S MARKET, MAY 26th.

On the Union Common– Union Farmer’s Market offers gardening wisdom on May 26,3-6PM . Activities include a community seed swap, pumpkin seed planting for kids, a performance by musical guest Scot Cannon, and a presentation by Liz Stanley of Maine Extension Service.

Spring’s long awaited arrival becomes a mad rush to get seeds and seedlings planted in the garden. Union Farmer’s Market provides an opportunity to both select local produce and get in on the growing of it, on Friday, May 26th, from 3 – 6 pm. It’s Garden Day!

Got extra seeds from last year? Bring them to the Community Seed Swap. A special table will be set up for swapping seeds aching to escape their paper confines to find freedom in the soil. Leave some and take some as needed. Indeed, there could possibly be no better way to entertain a bunch of plant loving folks than to offer free seeds.

What kid doesn’t want to get their fingers in the dirt? Starting at 3:30 under the kid’s tent, everyone has permission. It’s pumpkin planting time! The kiddos will plant a pumpkin seed to take home.

Our musical guest is gifted in both mime and music. Scot Cannon sings and plays his own acoustic version of jazz and pop standards from the 1920’s-40’s. His collection of mildly sarcastic and original songs brings laughter, smiles and fun wherever he goes. A graduate of Berklee College of Music in arranging, music education and guitar, he has toured the East Coast with mime, music and theater programs for children and adults for 25 years. He brings his unique blend of songwriting alchemy to school aged children through songwriting residencies. Scot also hosts the WERU Family Radio Hour, first Saturday of the month at 10 am.

Gardeners are forever sharing information and ideas. The University of Maine Extension Service assists gardeners with resolving challenges. This week, Elizabeth Stanley drops by the Presentation tent to share the kind of information home gardeners are looking for as the season livens up. She will share tips on pest management, soil testing and she will answer questions about master gardening.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →