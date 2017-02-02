UNE looks to future from solid financial ground with A3 rating from Moody’s Investors Service

BIDDEFORD and PORTLAND, Maine — The University of New England has received a financial rating of A3 by Moody’s Investors Service. This is UNE’s first-ever financial ranking by the service.

UNE President Danielle Ripich and Vice President of Finance and Administration Nicole Trufant received notice of the ratings while attending the most recent meeting of the National Association of College and University Business Officers in New York City, according to a UNE press release.

Moody’s credit opinion report on the university states, “The A3 is anchored by UNE’s growing market presence as a health sciences focused university with strong student demand, favorable operating performance, and increasing flexible reserves. The rating also incorporates management’s thoughtful planning and careful execution, which has resulted in a significant strengthening of the university credit quality over the last decade.”

Among other assets of the university, the report makes note of UNE’s “substantial market growth over the last five years” (an increase of 32 percent); “very good programmatic diversity” within the health sciences and the arts and sciences, “with a breadth of degree types and delivery formats;” and spendable cash and investments that have nearly tripled to $118 million in the last five years.

“Moody’s has confirmed what we know about the University of New England. We have financial depth, which will secure the future for our students and the longevity of the University. The institution’s financial leadership is reflected in this ranking,” Ripich said of the report, according to the UNE press release.

The report praises Ripich, referring to her as “the driving force behind the university’s rapid growth.” While acknowledging that she will retire at the end of the academic year, it notes that the “overall stability among the board and senior leadership will enable the university to stay on track…” The report further adds that “with long-term financial plans that incorporate reasonable assumptions, the university is well positioned to maintain its strong financial position and bolster financial reserves.”

Trufant agrees that the A3 rating bodes well for the university as it navigates the upcoming transition. “Moody’s recognition of our significant enrollment growth in connection with strategic planning has led the University to this positive rating. Through the leadership of President Ripich and senior administration, the University of New England is well positioned for the future.”

In May, Ripich was named a Mainebiz Business Leader of the Year, and she recently received the Robert R. Masterson Economic Growth Award from the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. The university’s economic impact report for academic year 2016 demonstrated that its total financial impact for the year across the state of Maine totaled more than $1 billion.

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, an innovative educational community with two distinctive coastal Maine campuses, a vibrant new campus in Tangier, Morocco, and a robust offering of degree and certificate programs online. UNE is home to Maine’s only medical and dental schools—part of a comprehensive health education mission built on a pioneering interprofessional approach that includes pharmacy, nursing and an array of allied health professions.

UNE. Innovation for a Healthier Planet. Visit http://www.une. edu

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →