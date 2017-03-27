Understanding the Bhagavad Gita

Arjuna receives instructions from Lord Krishna on the battlefield
Arjuna receives instructions from Lord Krishna on the battlefield
By Sandy Cyrus
Posted March 27, 2017, at 10:34 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Green Gem Holistic Healing Oasis, 900 State Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-866-4103; mainekripaluyoga.com

An important work of Hindu tradition in terms of both literature and philosophy, the setting of the Gita in a battlefield has been interpreted as an allegory for the ethical and moral struggles of the human life.

Join Yogi John Yasenchak at The Green Gem, 900 State St., Bangor, for a 2-part class as he delves into the symbolic meaning of this ancient text, “The Song of God.”

Wednesday, April 12: Karma Yoga

Wednesday, April 19: Bhakti Yoga

Suggested donation: $20/class

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Speed limit to drop on span of I-295 on MondaySpeed limit to drop on span of I-295 on Monday
  2. Brunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside barBrunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside bar
  3. Car crash knocks out power to 1,430 in Bangor
  4. Teen hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in WaldoboroTeen hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Waldoboro
  5. Snow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across MaineSnow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs