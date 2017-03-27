Understanding the Bhagavad Gita

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: The Green Gem Holistic Healing Oasis, 900 State Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-866-4103; mainekripaluyoga.com
An important work of Hindu tradition in terms of both literature and philosophy, the setting of the Gita in a battlefield has been interpreted as an allegory for the ethical and moral struggles of the human life.
Join Yogi John Yasenchak at The Green Gem, 900 State St., Bangor, for a 2-part class as he delves into the symbolic meaning of this ancient text, “The Song of God.”
Wednesday, April 12: Karma Yoga
Wednesday, April 19: Bhakti Yoga
Suggested donation: $20/class
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →