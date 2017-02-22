UMPI Owls baseball team to hold its annual clinic March 4

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The UMPI Owls Baseball team will hold its annual baseball clinic in four different skill sessions, March 4, in Wieden Gymnasium. Registration is open to boys and girls in grades four-12. Players can register by printing a registration form or registering directly on the Owls website.

The sessions are:

— Session 1, Catchers: 9-11 a.m. Weiden Gymnasium, including a variety of drills used by the Owls Baseball Program that focus on receiving, blocking, footwork, exchange, and throws. Players must bring their own catcher’s gear.

— Session 2, Pitchers: noon-2 p.m. Weiden Gymnasium, including proper throwing mechanics that reduce over-use injuries while adding velocity and accuracy. Drills and chance to watch themselves on film with Coach Pankow and/or Coach Saucier to improve mechanics.

— Session 3, Hitters: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Weiden Gymnasium, including hitting drills used by UMPI Baseball to promote good mechanics and proper swing techniques. Players will have a chance to watch themselves on film with Coach Pankow to help improve swing mechanics. Players will get a chance to hit off of the new video pitching machine. Limited number of bats (college length and weight) and helmets will be available for use, so players are strongly encouraged to bring their own equipment.

— Session 4, Fielders: 5-7 p.m. Weiden Gymnasium and Gentile Hall, including basic fielding techniques for infielders and outfielders, and players will participate in basic fielding drills for both positions that are staples of the Owls Baseball Program.

For information contact Head Baseball Coach Mike Pankow at michael.pankow@maine.edu

