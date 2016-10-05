UMMA presents Philip Frey: Parallels

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: University of Maine Museum of Art, 40 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-561-3350; umma.maine.edu

PHILIP FREY: PARALLELS

September 23 – December 31, 2016

Parallels features a new assortment of oil paintings by Maine artist Philip Frey. The artist, most known for his expressive images of the Maine landscape, provides varied glimpses of other subjects and approaches in this exhibition including cityscapes, portraits and abstract compositions.

Frey explains that these works address “a need to explore, discover and stretch my limits as a painter” and that “by design, the explorations in one series influence the other and vice versa.” While the new abstract works allow Frey to investigate a more intuitive and improvisational process, the paintings exhibit color relationships and sensitive brushstrokes that are often seen in his representational works.

Admission to the Museum of Art is FREE in 2016 thanks to the generosity of Deighan Wealth Advisors.

