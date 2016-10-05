UMMA presents Contemporary Currents: Nine New Brunswick Artists

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: University of Maine Museum of Art, 40 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-561-3350; umma.maine.edu

CONTEMPORARY CURRENTS: Nine New Brunswick Artists

September 23 – December 31, 2016

Contemporary Currents: Nine New Brunswick Artists highlights a diversity of creative approaches and genres—from representational to conceptual—by artists from throughout New Brunswick. Also varied is the wide range of media in the exhibition that includes ceramic, photography, oil painting, assemblage, mixed media, sculpture and printing processes. The works in Contemporary Currents underscore the refreshingly pluralist nature of contemporary art across the globe. Like the briskly moving currents of divergent thoughts winding through today’s art world, these artists offer multiple points of view on the complex nature of contemporary artistic practice.

The University of Maine Museum of Art, a cultural resource of Maine’s flagship land and sea grant university, partnered with the New Brunswick Department of Tourism, Heritage & Culture on this landmark exhibition. UMMA Director George Kinghorn, who curated Contemporary Currents, states, “It has been a distinct pleasure to bring together works by these accomplished New Brunswick artists for the enjoyment and educational enrichment of audiences throughout Maine, New England and beyond. We hope projects such as this will inspire future collegial and worthwhile collaborations between Maine and New Brunswick institutions.”

Featured artists: Erik Edson, Darren Emenau, Mathieu Léger, Neil Rough, Stephen Scott, Anne-Marie Sirois, Dan Steeves, Anna Torma and Istvan Zsako

Exhibition Partner: New Brunswick Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture

Exhibition Sponsors: Machias Savings Bank and the Maine Arts Commission

Admission to the Museum of Art is FREE in 2016 thanks to the generosity of Deighan Wealth Advisors.

