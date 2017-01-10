UMM to offer Movie Matinees

MACHIAS, Maine — The University of Maine at Machias will be hosting several matinee movies over the next three months. The first, MOANA, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The others include DOCTOR STRANGE, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and PASSENGERS, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15. All movies will be held in the Performing Arts Center on campus. The movies are sponsored by SAIL, a student-centered program at the University of Maine at Machias. The movie is free for UMM students and $2 for all others.

