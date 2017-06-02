UMFK Summer Theatre Hamlet Auditions June 15 & 16

The University of Maine at Fort Kent Summer Theatre, now entering its tenth season, is pleased to announce open auditions for its summer 2017 production of “Hamlet,” by William Shakespeare.

Auditions for this exciting classic will take place on Thursday, June 15th and Friday, June 16th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Fox Auditorium on the University campus. Interested performers can show up anytime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. You only need to attend one of the two available sessions. Auditions also are available by appointment.

Actors of all ages and experience levels are sought, and we welcome actors of any gender identity for all roles. For those who don’t care to be onstage, backstage and technical volunteers are also welcome.

“We were looking for a challenge to celebrate our tenth season, and we are lucky enough to have the local talent necessary to pull off this wildly intense psychological thriller. Expect a healthy dose of dark humor mixed in with the fast paced murder, mayhem, and ghostly visitations. Please come create some great theatre with us this summer,” said Aaron Bernstein, UMFK Summer Theatre producer.

The performances of “Hamlet” will be held in Fox Auditorium on Thursday, July 27th through Saturday, July 29th at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, July 30th at 2 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an audition appointment outside the open auditions, please contact Aaron Bernstein at (207) 834-7893 or aaronb@maine.edu. You also can find UMFK Summer Theatre on Facebook.

