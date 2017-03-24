UMFK Foundation Dinner to feature the Los Sugar Kings on April 22

An event that is shaping up to be the highlight of the spring season, the University of Maine at Fort Kent Foundation will present its twelfth annual dinner/performance fundraising event on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

The annual dinner/performance is the Foundation’s primary fundraising event of the year. The celebration brings together friends and family from the UMFK community, including staff, faculty, students, and community friends, who recognize the important contributions UMFK brings to both the St. John Valley region and the state. The people who attend, from the local area as well as from away, help to support endowed scholarships and other campus investments that the University needs to continue its important work.

The annual event includes a social hour at 5 p.m. and a five-course gourmet dinner to begin at 6 p.m., both in Nowland Hall. Sodexo food services will cater the meal as an in-kind donation to the UMFK Foundation.

After dinner, the evening’s festivities will move to the Fox Auditorium at 8:30 p.m., where the Los Sugar Kings, a Boston-based quartet known for their dynamic live performances, will perform. This band features rich harmonies, intense musicianship and ability to transcend genres with an authenticity rarely heard. In their world, respect is paid to the forefathers and traditions of Afro-Cuban Son, Salsa and Rumba-Flamenca, but Los Sugar Kings (named after a Cuban baseball team) also actively draws on influences from nearly every continent in their unique roots-rock-reggae fusion repertoire. All are highly accomplished on their instruments, however the true magic of Los Sugar Kings is how these four individuals come together to put on a performance worthy of any festival, party, club or concert hall. Every show is an intimate dialogue between the band and their audience, with both sides communicating in a manner that is spontaneous, passionate, thoughtful and joyous.

At 9:30 p.m., the evening will conclude with a post-performance reception of dessert and champagne in the Nadeau Hall Conference Room.

Individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the dinner/performance fundraising event are available through the UMFK Development Office by calling 834-7800. Individual tickets for the performance only are also available.

All proceeds from this event are managed by the UMFK Foundation in order to support endowed scholarships and other funds, student research projects, faculty research awards, cultural events, library collections, other campus investments and special projects not budgeted for in the University’s annual operating budget.

