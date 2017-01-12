UMF Men’s Soccer Indoor Skills Clinics in January and February

FARMINGTON, Maine — The University of Maine at Farmington Men’s Soccer Indoor Skills Clinics for youths ages 7-17 of all ability levels will be held noon-1 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 29, and Feb. 5 and 12, at UMF Fitness and Recreation Center, 152 Quebec St. Current UMF coaches and players will staff the clinics. Bring your own ball: size 3 for ages 5-6; size 4 for ages 7-11; and size 5 for ages 11 and up. Cost is $30. Registration can be completed by filling out the form online at: athletics.umf.maine.edu/camps/summer/landing/index . For information, contact head men’s soccer coach Tommy DiNuzzo, 703-517-9754 or thomas.dinuzzo@maine.edu .

 

