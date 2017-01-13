UMA’s online degrees remain among the nation’s best

The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) President James F. Conneely today announced that UMA has once again been ranked in a list of the nation’s Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs by U.S. News & World Reports.

In it’s 5th year in a row being named to the national listing, UMA was among the top 50 out of more than 300 schools participating. The full list can be found here: http://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/bachelors/rankings

“45% of our students complete the majority of their coursework online. That number grows every year,” said UMA President James Conneely. “We know how important flexibility in course scheduling is to our students, “ he added.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on statistical data gathered from questionnaires about each institution’s online specific bachelor’s degree programs. The factors considered were, faculty credentials and training, peer reputation, student services and technology, and student engagement

UMA offers twelve online degree programs in Applied Science, Business Administration, Computer Information Systems, Cybersecurity, Information and Library Sciences, Interdisciplinary Studies, Justice Studies, Liberal Studies, Mental Health and Human Services, Music, Public Administration, Social Sciences. In addition, several individual courses from many of UMA’s other degree programs are also offered in an online capacity.

“We are proud to be recognized for our work in continuing to expand and improve access to online programs and services,” said President Conneely.

The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. UMA serves students at campuses in Augusta and Bangor, through eight University College centers located throughout the state of Maine, and through its signature online programing.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →