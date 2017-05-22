UMaine to host 1940s potluck lunch, tribute to WWII veterans

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: D.P. Corbett Business building, University of Maine, Orono, Maine
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine will host a 1940s theme tribute to World War II veterans on Tuesday, May 30.
Members of the public are invited to attend a free potluck lunch and story-sharing event noon-3 p.m. in the atrium of the D.P. Corbett Business Building.
Guests are asked to bring a dish to share for lunch noon-1 p.m., preferably one that was popular in the 1940s, and dress according to the time period. Guests also are encouraged to share WWII tales, pictures or memorabilia.
The event is hosted by the UMaine Office of Veterans Education and Transition Services and the Maine Business School.
For information, to RSVP, or to request a disability accommodation, contact Nory Jones at njones@maine.edu, 581-1995.
