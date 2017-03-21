Community

UMaine to award honorary doctorates to alumni Donna Loring, Kenneth Hodgkins

By UMaine News
Posted March 21, 2017, at 11:41 a.m.

Maine Native American elder Donna Loring and Kenneth Hodgkins, a leader in developing and maintaining peaceful international use of outer space, will receive honorary degrees on May 13 from their alma mater, the University of Maine.

The honorary doctorates will be awarded as part of UMaine’s 215th Commencement. Loring will be honored in the morning ceremony that begins at 9:30; Hodgkins in the afternoon ceremony beginning at 2:30.

“It is a distinct pleasure to honor two Mainers whose vision, leadership and outstanding contributions throughout their careers have made our world a better place,” says UMaine President Susan J. Hunter. “Both Donna and Kenneth have been recognized and honored for their many lifetime achievements. Now UMaine will show its pride in their accomplishments.”

To view the full news release, visit umaine.edu/news/blog/2017/03/20/umaine-award-honorary-doctorates-alumni-donna-loring-kenneth-hodgkins.

The University of Maine is the state’s only public research university and the flagship of the University of Maine System. For more UMaine News visit umaine.edu/news.

