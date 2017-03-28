UMaine Islamic Awareness Week 2017

By Waleed Rahmatullah
Posted March 28, 2017, at 12:50 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Donald P. Corbett Building - DPC 100, University of Maine, Orono, Maine

The Islamic Awareness Week 2017 program will be “Responding with Beauty: Using Reason in an Age of Rage,” 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 31, at University of Maine, Donald P. Corbett Building, Room 100, Devino Auditorium.

The event is FREE and open to the public, food will be served!

Guest speakers will include AbdelRahman Murphy on “Islam and the ‘American Dream’: Courage, Service and Sacrifice,” and Ubaydullah Evans on “Citizen Islam: Embracing Faith and Country.”

First-come first-served. Doors will close when capacity of 350 people is reached. Refreshments will be Tastes of the World.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Brunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside barBrunswick man accused of using gun to threaten group outside bar
  2. Car crash knocks out power to 1,430 in Bangor
  3. Citing personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resignsCiting personal reasons, Long Creek superintendent resigns
  4. Snow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across MaineSnow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across Maine
  5. Canadian woman drives into logging truck in BridgewaterCanadian woman drives into logging truck in Bridgewater

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs