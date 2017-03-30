UMaine Islamic Awareness Week 2017

The Islamic Awareness Week 2017 program will be “Responding with Beauty: Using Reason in an Age of Rage,” 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 31, at University of Maine, Donald P. Corbett Building, Room 100, Devino Auditorium.

The event is FREE and open to the public, food will be served!

Guest speakers will include AbdelRahman Murphy on “Islam and the ‘American Dream’: Courage, Service and Sacrifice,” and Ubaydullah Evans on “Citizen Islam: Embracing Faith and Country.”

First-come first-served. Doors will close when capacity of 350 people is reached. Refreshments will be Tastes of the World.

