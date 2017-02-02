UMaine Intermedia MFA Program Accepting Applications

We have exciting news for potential Intermedia MFA Program graduate students. The Regional Graduate Scholarship builds upon UMaine’s commitment to affordability and creates a pathway for academically-talented students to access graduate education. With the Regional Graduate Scholarship, new students from VT, RI, NJ, MA, CT, NH, and PA accepted into the MFA Program are automatically are given an out-of-state tuition reduction from $1,361/credit hour to $650/ credit hour. That means a saving of over $42,000 for the full degree program! This program, coupled with additional available grants, scholarships, teaching and research assistantships, makes attending the University of Maine one of the most affordable programs in the nation. Beyond affordability the Intermedia MFA is a highly individualized, interdisciplinary program that offers 24 hour access to cutting edge technologies in a new building, exhibition and publishing opportunities, dynamic visiting artist programs, and a nurturing environment and faculty that will help any creative practitioner reinvent and/or expand their work.

To apply, visit http://intermediamfa.org/apply/

The Masters of Fine Arts in Intermedia at the University of Maine provides substantial advanced study for individuals interested in interdisciplinary study in the arts. The program emphasizes intensive development of students’ creative and innovative abilities through a diverse engagement with multiple research processes, critical thinking skills and creative production tools and technologies. The Faculty in Intermedia is drawn from a wide variety of disciplines including Art, New Media, Theater, Dance, Philosophy, Art History, Engineering, Communications, Media Studies, Music, Psychology, Natural Sciences, and others. Students come from many disciplinary backgrounds but are united by their interest in exploring the potentials of creative work in the 21st century.

Applications received by February 15th will be eligible for the Regional Graduate Scholarship as well as other funding opportunities. If you are able, we welcome you to contact us to speak with us about your interests in Intermedia and to schedule a tour of our program and facilities.

Contact Susan Smith at susan.lynn.smith@maine.edu for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →