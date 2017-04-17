UMaine Hockey Banquet and Auction Set for May 12

Friday, May 12, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Jeff's Catering, 15 Littlefield Road, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-949-4745; our.umaine.edu/hockeybanquet
The Friends of Maine Hockey salute the 2016-2017 University of Maine men’s ice hockey team at the annual Awards Banquet on Friday, May 12 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer. The cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed with a buffet dinner and award presentations. The banquet is open to the public. Please join them to show your support and say good-bye to the seniors.
Bidding will be very competitive in the popular silent auction which features one-of-a-kind gifts, UMaine and NHL memorabilia and the four senior road jerseys. All funds collected go directly to the men’s ice hockey program.
Come and meet the team one last time. Enjoy an evening with the Maine Black Bears, coaches, and fellow hockey enthusiasts. The evening is sure to be filled with poignant tributes, amazing stories and plenty of laughter. The awards and speeches will make the night memorable. Make your reservations today!
Register online by visiting http://our.umaine.edu/hockeybanquet. Individual tickets are $45 each. Tables of eight can be reserved for $360. All reservations must be made by Friday, April 28.
Production of the banquet takes community support. Please consider a sponsorship, contributing toward player meals or donating auction items to help make the banquet a success.
For more information about the banquet, donating to the event or if you would like to mail your reservation in with a form, please contact Cherie Damon, FOMH Banquet Chairperson, at cdicemom2@aol.com or 207-949-4745.
