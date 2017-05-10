UMaine Extension Tractor Safety Course graduates 11 Students

Knox, Maine – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension with cooperation from Ingraham Equipment in Knox is please to announce that 11 students recently completed a 5-week tractor safety course.

Using the curriculum developed by the Hazardous Occupations Safety Training in Agriculture (HOSTA), students successfully passed both a driving and written exam documenting their proficiency in safe tractor operation. This is the 27th year that UMaine Cooperative Extension has partnered with Ingraham Equipment to offer the training.

“Without the gracious cooperation of Ingraham Equipment, this program would not be able to provide the hands on training so necessary for these students,” says Extension Professor Rick Kersbergen. “The crew at Ingraham Equipment allows us to use tractors, skid steers and other equipment for practice and testing. We are exceptionally grateful for their help.”

The Tractor Safety program is offered at several sites around the state to provide training to youth and adults in one of the most hazardous occupations in the U.S. This basic training sets the foundation for good operational habits that many will use in their future jobs or careers.

Funding for the program is augmented by a grant from Bassett Hospital and the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health in Cooperstown, NY.

For more information about safe tractor operation and other farm safety programs, contact Rick Kersbergen at the UMaine Cooperative Extension office in Waldo county at 207-342-5971 or richard.kersbergen@maine.edu

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →