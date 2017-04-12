UMaine Extension publishes new plum production bulletin

ORONO, Maine — University of Maine Cooperative Extension has published a new bulletin on plum production in Maine.

With the increased demand for locally grown fresh fruit, some Maine farmers see an opportunity in adding plums to fruit crops already being grown for the consumer market.

“Plum Production in Maine” (extension.umaine.edu/ publications/2034e) provides information on topics including plum varieties, estimated production costs and yields, planting and pollination, and harvesting and storage.

UMaine Extension tree fruit specialist Renae Moran, who wrote the bulletin, recommends that farmers consider how the cultural requirements of plums would affect their overall operation before planting.

For information and free downloads, or to order full-color bulletins for $3.50 each, visit the UMaine Extension Publications Catalog (extensionpubs.umext.maine.edu ) or contact 207.581.3792; extension.orders@maine.edu.

