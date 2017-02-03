UMaine Extension offers ​intermediate ​beekeeping course

Machias, Maine — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold a six​-session ​intermediate beekeeping course on Wednesdays, ​March​ ​22-​April ​26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the ​UMaine Extension office, 28 Center St., Machias.

The course, taught by Master Beekeeper Andrew Dewey, is intended for the beekeeper with at least a season or two of hands-on experience and concentrates on keeping bees successfully in the Washington County area. There will be a private Facebook group for the class to expand on class discussions, and for the instructor to post additional resources, including articles and video links​.​

Course fee is $50 per person, or per couple if willing to share materials. Enrollment is limited to ​​10​ people. Registration deadline is ​March 15. Register and find more information online​

umaine.edu/washington/programs/6-week-intermediate-beekeeping-course ​or email tara.a.wood@maine.edu. To request a disability accommodation, call 1.800.287.1542 (in state) or 207.255.3345.

