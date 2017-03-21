UMaine Extension Invites Public to Washington County 4-H Robotics Expo

Machias, ME- The eleventh annual University of Maine Cooperative Extension Washington County 4-H Robotics Expo will be held Saturday, March 25, at the UMaine Machias Reynolds Center, 116 O’Brien Ave., Machias.

From 9:30-11:15 a.m., local school and 4-H club teams will exhibit their robotic displays and demonstrations to judges. The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 207.255.3345.

About University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

