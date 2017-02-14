UMaine art faculty exhibition to open Feb. 17

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Lord Hall Gallery, University of Maine, Orono, Maine For more information: 207-581-3247; umaine.edu/art

ORONO, Maine — The Lord Hall Gallery at the University of Maine will present an exhibition of the rich and varied work of seven faculty members who teach in the Department of Art.

“Featured Faculty / 2017,” which runs from Feb. 17 through March 17, will showcase new work by Andy Mauery, Constant Albertson, Matthew Smolinsky, Susan Camp, Kerstin Engman, Sam Jones, and Wayne Hall.

Exhibited art will include photography, woodworking, ceramics, encaustic painting and mixed-media installations. The exhibition presents an overview of the research and creative accomplishments of studio and art education faculty.

An opening reception will be held from 5:30–7 p.m. Friday, Feb.17. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.

Lord Hall Gallery is open from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is wheelchair accessible.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →