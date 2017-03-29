UMaine Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition

Friday, April 7, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, April 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, April 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, April 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, May 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, May 5, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Lord Hall Gallery, University of Maine, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207.581.3245; umaine.edu/las/event/department-art-student-exhibition-reception/
The University of Maine Department of Art presents ‘From the Studio,’ a juried student art exhibition, which will be on display in the Lord Hall Gallery, April 7 through May 5.
There will be an opening night reception, Friday, April 7, 5:30-7:00pm.
The exhibition and opening night reception is free and open to the public. The Lord Hall Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 9:00am-4:00pm, and is handicapped accessible.
For more information, contact the Department of Art at 207.581.3245
