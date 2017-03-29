UMaine Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition

By Alan Berry
Posted March 29, 2017, at 9:44 a.m.

Location: Lord Hall Gallery, University of Maine, Orono, Maine

For more information: 207.581.3245; umaine.edu/las/event/department-art-student-exhibition-reception/

The University of Maine Department of Art presents ‘From the Studio,’ a juried student art exhibition, which will be on display in the Lord Hall Gallery, April 7 through May 5.

There will be an opening night reception, Friday, April 7, 5:30-7:00pm.

The exhibition and opening night reception is free and open to the public. The Lord Hall Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 9:00am-4:00pm, and is handicapped accessible.

For more information, contact the Department of Art at 207.581.3245

