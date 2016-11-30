UMA to welcome visiting artist from China

Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: University of Maine at Augusta, 46 University Drive - Art Building behind Jewett Hall, Augusta, Maine

The University of Maine at Augusta will be welcoming Min Yao from Nanjing, China on its Augusta campus this month to meet with students and faculty. She will hold a public presentation on Monday, December 5th at noon in the drawing studio located in the Arts Building behind Jewett Hall on the Augusta campus.

A native of Nanjing, one of the four ancient cities in China, Min Yao is a young, energetic graphic designer and film maker.

In her own words, “my art explores the expression of traditional Chinese characters in modern times,” she explained. “At the same time, as a native of Nanjing, I am interested in viewing an historical retrospection of family history that is defined by the political turmoil, occupation and ancient Chinese traditions that has impacted generations of families in our city,” she added.

In addition to her numerous exhibitions in China, Min Yao is also the recipient of several awards in art, technology and innovation.

She has a Bachelor Degree from Changzhou Institute of Technology and is currently completing her graduate studies in graphic design at the prestigious Nanjing University of the Arts where she focuses on traditional Chinese design as well as the study of “western design thinking.”

