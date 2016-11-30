UMA to Host Open House at Bangor Vet Tech Clinic on 12/3

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: University of Maine at Augusta Vet Tech Clinic, 1 University Drive - 1st floor Camden Hall, Bangor, Maine For more information: (207) 262-7855

The Veterinary Technology program at the University of Maine at Augusta will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, December 3rd from 12:00 – 3:00pm. The event is intended for prospective students interested in applying to UMA’s Bachelor’s in Veterinary Technology program.

Featuring labs setup along with students who can talk first-hand about their experiences within the program, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Vet Tech faculty members and talk with admissions representatives about the process for applying.

The open house will take place at the clinical laboratory which is located on UMA’s Bangor campus on the first floor of Camden Hall.

For more information about UMA’s Bachelor in Veterinary Technology visit: http://www.uma.edu/academics/programs/veterinary-technology/ or contact Program Coordinator, Roger Barkman at (207) 262-7855.

