UM football team offering summer camps for youth

Posted March 16, 2017, at 1:09 p.m.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine football team will once again offer four camps, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, during the summer of 2017. Black Bears will host a pair of overnight camps at Alfond Stadium in Orono. Overnight high school camp No. 1 for grades nine-12, with helmets and shoulder pads, will be June 23-25. Overnight youth camp No. 2 for grades four-eight, with no helmets and shoulder pads, will be June 26-28; two one-day camps, Big Man Academy for grades nine-12 on July 28, and Skills Camp for grades nine-12 on July 29, will be held at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. Registration open. Camps fill quickly. For information, contact Assistant Coach Mike Ryan at michael.f.ryan@maine.edu or 581-1091.

