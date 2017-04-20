UCP of Maine’s Elizabeth Levinson Center to Hold Biannual Yard Sale

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Elizabeth Levinson Center, 159 Hogan Road, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-992-0600; ucpofmaine.org/
On Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 8am to 2pm UCP of Maine’s Elizabeth Levinson Center will hold its biannual yard sale at 159 Hogan Road in Bangor. Andrew Cassidy, Director of Long Term Care Services for UCP of Maine and administrator for the Elizabeth Levinson Center, recently shared “We are looking very forward to our biannual yard sale. If any member of the community has any items they would like to donate, you may drop them off at the Elizabeth Levinson Center or contact Andrew Cassidy or Bill Vegiard at 207-992-0600 or by email at andrew.cassidy@ucpofmaine.org or bill.vegiard@ucpofmaine.org, please no televisions or computers. Along with the yard sale we will also be doing a bake sale at the same time. All of the proceeds from this event will benefit UCP of Maine’s Elizabeth Levinson Center resident benefit fund.
The Elizabeth Levinson Center is a 14 bed Intermediate Care Facility (ICF-IID) providing long-term residential care for the medically fragile children and young adults with significant cognitive and medical needs. The centers primary purpose is evaluation and treatment for children with severe and profound intellectual disabilities and multiple medical disabilities. Individuals receive 24-hour support services by direct care, counseling, and medical professionals. Residents attend school, community activities and local events to the fullest extent possible according to their individual needs and abilities.
About UCP of Maine: UCP of Maine is a non-profit organization committed to advancing the independence, productivity, and full citizenship of children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. We offer a wide variety of programs to fit whatever the client needs are, including; early childhood education, behavioral health, case management, rehabilitative and community support, in-home child and family treatment, and outpatient therapy. UCP also has four residential homes in Bangor and Brewer for adults diagnosed with developmental or intellectual disabilities. These homes offer comfortable, individualized, home-like environments to give residents the greatest level of independence possible while still maintaining their safety. In addition, we also operate the Elizabeth Levinson Center, a 24-hour, 14 bed, intermediate care facility for medically fragile children and adults with significant cognitive and medical needs.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →