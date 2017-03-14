UCP of Maine to Host Annual Spring Dance for Adults with Disabilities

Friday, April 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: William S. Cohen School, 304 Garland Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-941-2952; ucpofmaine.org/events/spring-dance/
On Friday, April 14, 2017 from 7pm to 9pm UCP of Maine’s Board of Directors presents UCP of Maine’s Annual Spring Dance at the William S. Cohen School located on 304 Garland Street in Bangor. Andrew Lohman, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator for UCP of Maine, recently shared “UCP of Maine invites all adults, living with physical and intellectual disabilities, in the community and at our partner agencies to come out and enjoy a wonderful evening at our annual Spring Dance. The event is free to attend though we are asking for a $2.00 donation to help cover our costs. At the event, attendees will enjoy dancing and music from DJ Jeff Bosse, free refreshments, door prizes and much more!”
For any questions or comments regarding the dance please contact Brenda Wilson-Denning at 941-2952 ext. 308 or at brenda.wilson-denning@ucpofmaine.org. All of the proceeds from this event will benefit UCP of Maine in supporting the needs of children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities in our community.
About UCP of Maine: UCP of Maine is a non-profit organization committed to advancing the independence, productivity, and full citizenship of children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. We offer a wide variety of programs to fit whatever the client needs are, including; early childhood education, behavioral health, case management, rehabilitative and community support, in-home child and family treatment, and outpatient therapy. UCP also has four residential homes in Bangor and Brewer for adults diagnosed with developmental or intellectual disabilities. These homes offer comfortable, individualized, home-like environments to give residents the greatest level of independence possible while still maintaining their safety. In addition, we also operate the Elizabeth Levinson Center, a 24-hour, 14 bed, intermediate care facility for medically fragile children and adults with significant cognitive and medical needs.
