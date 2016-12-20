UCP of Maine donates to the Bangor Humane Society for the Holidays

BANGOR, ME: On Tuesday, December 20, 2016 UCP of Maine donated one hundred and five dollars to the Bangor Humane Society in an effort to give back to another non-profit during the holidays. Marianne Berube, Director of Operations for UCP of Maine, recently shared “We always do fun activities at UCP of Maine during the holidays such as Secret Santa or a Yankee Swap. This year our Support Services department wanted to donate to an organization that does such great things like the Bangor Humane Society instead of doing a Yankee Swap. Currently the Bangor Humane Society has a grant that if you have never donated to the organization before the donation will be matched up until the end of the year. When we found that out about the grant, we decided to do a monetary donation of one hundred and five dollars that will be matched turning it into a two hundred and ten dollar donation!”

About UCP of Maine: UCP of Maine is a non-profit organization committed to advancing the independence, productivity, and full citizenship of children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. We offer a wide variety of programs to fit whatever the client needs are, including; early childhood education, behavioral health, case management, rehabilitative and community support, in-home child and family treatment, and outpatient therapy. UCP also has four residential homes in Bangor and Brewer for adults diagnosed with developmental or intellectual disabilities. These homes offer comfortable, individualized, home-like environments to give residents the greatest level of independence possible while still maintaining their safety. In addition, we also operate the Elizabeth Levinson Center, a 24-hour, 14 bed, intermediate care facility for medically fragile children and adults with significant cognitive and medical needs.

