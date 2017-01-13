UCP of Maine continue Information Kiosk inside the Bangor Mall through January

Continuing now through the end of January UCP of Maine will have an information kiosk at the Bangor Mall on 663 Stillwater Ave in Bangor. Andrew Lohman, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator for UCP of Maine, recently shared “At the kiosk individuals can find out about all of our wonderful programs such as Behavioral Health Home, Behavioral and Mental Health Services, Bridges: Early Childhood Education, and the Elizabeth Levinson Center.” The kiosk will have rack cards for people to take with program information for anyone interested in any of our services.

During the remaining time that UCP will have the kiosk Alison Small and Courtney Daigle, two LuLaRoe Independent Fashion Consultants, will be holding fundraisers for UCP of Maine on the following dates: 1/12, 1/14, 1/21, 1/26, and 1/28. They will be selling LuLaRoe products, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to UCP of Maine.

About UCP of Maine: UCP of Maine is a non-profit organization committed to advancing the independence, productivity, and full citizenship of children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. We offer a wide variety of programs to fit whatever the client needs are, including; early childhood education, behavioral health, case management, rehabilitative and community support, in-home child and family treatment, and outpatient therapy. UCP also has four residential homes in Bangor and Brewer for adults diagnosed with developmental or intellectual disabilities. These homes offer comfortable, individualized, home-like environments to give residents the greatest level of independence possible while still maintaining their safety. In addition, we also operate the Elizabeth Levinson Center, a 24-hour, 14 bed, intermediate care facility for medically fragile children and adults with significant cognitive and medical needs.

