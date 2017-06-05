U.S. Senator Susan Collins representative to speak on Senior Fraud at TAMC’s Healthy Aging luncheon

Aroostook County – Senior Fraud will be the topic of discussion at an upcoming TAMC Healthy Aging Luncheon on Monday, June 12 at the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center.

The luncheon, which begins at 11:00 a.m., will feature a presentation from Tim Stretton, assistant investigator for the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging. Stretton is a former staff assistant to Maine Senator Susan Collins and works closely with her on behalf of the aging population. Collins’ state office representative Philip Bossie will be on hand as well.

Senator Collins, who is chairman of the Senate Aging Committee, introduced the Senior $afe Act of 2017, legislation to help protect American seniors from financial exploitation and fraud by providing support to regulators, financial institutions, and legal organizations to educate their employees about how to identify and prevent financial exploitation of older Americans.

Stretton will outline the basics of the new legislation and offer tips to senior citizens on how to avoid some of the scams that are targeting our elderly citizens. Recently, Senator Collins revealed the top 10 frauds where she says our seniors lose an estimated $2.9 billion to financial exploitation every year.

The Senior $afe Act is based on Maine’s innovative Senior$afe program, a collaborative effort by Maine’s regulators, financial institutions, and legal organizations to educate bank and credit union employees on how to identify and help stop financial exploitation of older Mainers. It has been endorsed by several organizations, including AARP, the nation’s largest senior advocacy organization.

A social hour with musical entertainment by Wendi Malenfant and Brian Mosher will begin at 10:00 a.m., with lunch at 11:00 a.m. and the presentation to follow at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $5 for members of TAMC’s Senior Connection program and $10 for non-members.

