Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, ME For more information: 2079478336

U.S. Coast Guard Aux. Boating Safety Series

Contact: John O. 735-7694

Suddenly in Command

The captain becomes incapacitated or falls overboard; you purchase a new boat and step aboard for the first time. You are Suddenly in Command.

This boating safety primer is designed for those not generally at the helm, and will help you to “be prepared” with the basics in case of an emergency.

