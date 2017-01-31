U.S. Cellular Will Host Free Device Workshop in Bangor to Get Devices Ready for Winter

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: U.S. Cellular, 33 Mid Mall Boulevard, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-5218; uscellular.com

It is no secret that it can be difficult to get things done in the winter. Things might require a little extra care or attention, and a smartphone is no exception. While winterizing your wardrobe with things like hats or scarves, consider making efforts to winterize and protect your mobile device with the latest accessories. Most people are reliant on mobile devices in their daily lives, and in addition to accessories, there are several tips available for keeping your smartphone or tablet from freezing during cold temperatures.

U.S. Cellular associates will host a free Device Workshop in Bangor to show residents how to protect the devices that keep users connected daily. Attendees will learn about everything from waterproof cases to essential winter weather apps to ways to protect your battery on devices such as the iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S7. The workshop is open to everyone, and attendees do not need to be a U.S. Cellular customer to attend.

“We understand the importance of smartphones in our customer’s lives,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “Our knowledgeable and helpful associates are committed to keeping you connected from coast to coast during any winter weather conditions that may impact the safety of these valuable devices when they’re needed most.”

The free Device Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. at the U.S. Cellular store in Bangor, located at 33 Mid Mall Boulevard. You may call 207-942-5218 for more information or to RSVP.

