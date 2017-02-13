U.S. Cellular suggests apps to plan the perfect date

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and the holiday has people evaluating love and relationships. U.S. Cellular can help smartphone owners navigate the dating scene by using technology to ensure the experience is both fun and a good investment of time and money.

“Whether a person is married, single or dating, smartphone devices like the iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S7 can play a role in relationships. Users with our nationwide network can use apps to enhance and simplify dating through the use of technology,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England.

From texting to dating apps, smartphones have become essential to building and maintaining relationships. According to a recent U.S. Cellular survey, smartphone owners use the devices in multiple ways as it relates to dating, especially texting. In fact, 61 percent of people have texted with a potential love interest within the first few weeks following a first date.¹

U.S. Cellular suggests the following free apps to make the most out of every dating venture:

OpenTable is an essential app for those planning dates, because it allows users to book a reservation at more than 20,000 North American restaurants. The app also provides reviews and information about general aesthetics and appropriate attire. Users with Apple Pay can even go cashless and pay with an iPhone device instead.

The Bouqs app lets users buy flowers and have them delivered with no additional fees. The handcrafted bouquets arrive the same day, with on-demand delivery from artisan florists. After setting up the concierge service, consumers will never forget an anniversary or special occasion as the app can automatically send flowers on selected special occasions. While this is a free app, there will be additional cost for any flowers or other gifts ordered from Bouqs.

Vivino changes the way users select a bottle of wine or plan for a perfectly paired meal. The app allows consumers to snap a photo of any wine label to reveal pricing, ratings, reviews and various food pairings. This app is useful for planning a dinner date at home or out.

Poynt can maximize a night out on the town by making suggestions based on location. Once the dinner portion of a date is over, you may want to get a drink at a local bar. Poynt uses location services to determine the closest hot spot for post-dinner fun.

Date Night by Care.com is an excellent resource for hardworking parents who need a peaceful evening away from home. This recently launched app allows users to locate a sitter in their area and then links to OpenTable and Fandango to assist in planning the perfect dinner and a movie date.

¹ Between Nov. 10-17, 2016, a total of 701 online interviews were conducted among a nationally representative sample by Consumer Insights, in partnership with Maritz CX.

Additional data charges may apply. 4G LTE service may be provided through King Street Wireless, a partner of U.S. Cellular. LTE is a trademark of ETSI.

