U.S. Cellular suggests apps to enhance your festival experience

With summer nearing, it is time to start planning warm-weather vacations and seasonal events, such as festivals, like the Bangor Waterfront Concert Series (June through mid-September), Bangor’s Beer Festival @ the Waterfront (June 17), and the Bangor State Fair (July 28-August 6). Whether going for the day or staying all week, attending a festival can take a lot of effort to coordinate especially when traveling with family or a large group of friends. U.S. Cellular advises smartphone owners to use technology to plan the perfect festival weekend including coordinating with friends, finding a place to stay and fairly splitting costs.

“We’ve seen festivals rise in popularity over the past few years and like any large gathering, it can be hard to plan and coordinate with a large group,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “With the help of a smartphone and a nationwide network, attendees can access apps to enhance and simplify their festival experience—from the planning stages all the way through the final day.”

According to a recent U.S. Cellular survey, smartphones continue to be an integral part of traveling, as nearly four in five consumers use one to assist their travels in some way¹. Apps can help users coordinate with their group, get organized before leaving, find a place to stay and split costs, watch for the weather or find out what song they’re listening to.

U.S. Cellular suggests the following tips and apps to make the most out of any music festival experience:

1. Coordinating a Large Group: Apps such as Apple’s free Find My Friends or GroupMe (free) are essential. Find My Friends allows users to follow the locations of various friends, allowing for easy locating if separated at a music festival. GroupMe allows users to create group messages, regardless of their type of device, for ease of communicating before, during and after the festival.

2. Pre-planning and Organization: Apps such as Wunderlist (free) and Packing Pro ($2.99 on the Apple app store) assist festival goers prior to their departure. On Wunderlist, not only can users create to-do lists, reminders and projects, but they can also share them with friends—making it easy for groups to plan food, dates and tickets for music festivals. Similarly, Packing Pro allows users to create packing and to-do lists so festival goers are always prepared for their trip.

3. Finding A Place to Stay: Apps such as Airbnb (free) can assist travelers in finding homes and apartments to stay in for the weekend, and BC Tent Finder (free) helps locate a tent among the crowd, should a festival goer choose to camp on the grounds.

4. Splitting Costs: Free apps such as Google Wallet, Venmo and SplitWise allow large groups to easily send or request money with merely their smartphone. Festival goers can split campsites, food and tickets with ease.

¹ Between Nov. 10-17, 2016, a total of 701 online interviews were conducted among a nationally representative sample by Consumer Insights, in partnership with Maritz CX.

Additional data charges may apply. 4G LTE service may be provided through King Street Wireless, a partner of U.S. Cellular. LTE is a trademark of ETSI.

About King Street Wireless, L.P.

King Street Wireless, L.P. is partnering with U.S. Cellular to deliver high-speed 4G LTE service to U.S. Cellular’s customers in most of its markets. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, King Street Wireless holds 700 MHz wireless spectrum in 27 states. King Street is a recognized leader in its community through its economic development and philanthropic efforts. To learn more about King Street Wireless, visit www.kingstreetwireless.com.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

