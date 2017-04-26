U.S. Cellular Shows How to Get “Conversational” with Mobile Devices

With the explosion of connected lifestyles, voice-activated technology has become a popular method of communicating with mobile and connected devices. Controlling these smart devices was once a click, swipe, or touch away, but now all it takes are a few simple words. In fact, according to a recent U.S. Cellular survey, 36 percent of smartphone owners use a virtual assistant daily and 30 percent use smart home technology on a daily basis1.

Recent advancements in speech recognition technology have made a voice-controlled smart home completely attainable, and many of the gadgets that promise to get the job done are already in stores. Voice-controlled technology is now used for everything from thermostats and appliances to connected cars and personal assistants.

“U.S. Cellular delivers a fast, high-quality network with national network coverage allowing our customers to access information and entertainment simply by asking their devices,” states Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “As this trend of voice-activated devices grows, U.S. Cellular is here to make the new technology simpler and less overwhelming for our customers, whether they’re interested in the latest device or connected home solution.”

The number of connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors are expected to increase 200 percent to 46 billion by 2021, according to Juniper Research. With so many products on the market, U.S. Cellular recommends the following ways voice-controlled technology can help simplify and enhance life at home and on the go.

Personal Assistant: Many of us are already connected on a first name basis with Siri (IOS) and Google Now (Android) – the popular voice-activated personal assistants through our smartphones. In fact, according to Comcast 50 percent of all searches will be voice searches by 2020. Through our smartphones we can access our calendars, contacts, get the latest news and weather, and control other smart devices.

At Home: One of the newest voice-activated home speakers is Google Home ($129), which is powered by the Google Assistant. It gives you hands-free assistance in the home to get the latest weather, traffic and news; connect to your music, videos and photos through Google Play, Pandora, Netflix, Google Photos and more; and control your home through connectivity with Nest and other smart home devices. The ultimate couch potato will want a new Smart TV that can be controlled by voice technology through a smartphone or Google Home. Searching for the remote control will become a thing of the past as users can operate the TV simply with their voice to turn it on and off, change channels, access apps and navigate the web.

Wearables: Users can stay connected to people and information, track daily activity, measure workouts and monitor health. The Apple Watch Series 2 ($369-$399) makes this possible by lifting your wrist and asking “Hey Siri”.

In the Car: Those without an in-car Bluetooth system or that just prefer a certified HD voice for full, natural sound, the Plantronics Explorer 500 ($59.99) is a great way to stay hands-free while driving. Voice control allows users to listen to music, get directions and answer calls. Plantronics Explorer works with Siri (IOS), Google Now (Android) and Cortana (Microsoft).

Whether looking for more connected devices, family plans, or the latest high-tech devices, U.S. Cellular offers free monthly Device Workshops to help smartphone users get the most out of their iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S8. U.S. Cellular offers Device Workshops for the entire community, including those who are not U.S. Cellular customers, and they provide a great opportunity to learn more about the many features of today’s smart devices – including those controlled by voice. Join the U.S. Cellular team on Saturday, April 22 at 8 a.m. in Bangor, 33 Mid Mall Boulevard, to learn more.

¹ Between Nov. 10-17, 2016, a total of 701 online interviews were conducted among a nationally representative sample by Consumer Insights, in partnership with Maritz CX.

4G LTE service may be provided through King Street Wireless, a partner of U.S. Cellular. LTE is a trademark of ETSI.

About King Street Wireless, L.P.

King Street Wireless, L.P. is partnering with U.S. Cellular to deliver high-speed 4G LTE service to U.S. Cellular’s customers in most of its markets. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, King Street Wireless holds 700 MHz wireless spectrum in 27 states. King Street is a recognized leader in its community through its economic development and philanthropic efforts. To learn more about King Street Wireless, visit www.kingstreetwireless.com.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →