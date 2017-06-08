U.S. CELLULAR PROVIDING ADDITIONAL WIRELESS CAPACITY AT BANGOR WATERFRONT CONCERT SERIES

BANGOR, Maine (June 8, 2017) – As the community prepares for the influx of visitors for the Bangor Waterfront Concert Series, U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) is equipped to accommodate the spike in demand for wireless access around the grounds. Since the majority of attendees will be relying on their smartphones to stay connected with family and friends, share photos and post social media updates, U.S. Cellular has brought in a Cell on Light Truck, or COLT to increase wireless capacity during the concert series that runs from June through mid-September.

“We want to help ensure that everyone who comes to enjoy the Bangor Waterfront Concert Series can use their smartphone like they want to,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales at U.S. Cellular in New England. “The COLT will provide a better wireless network experience for all attendees at the concerts.”

The COLT provides added network capacity for the increased data usage and thousands of calls and messages concertgoers will make while attending the concerts throughout the summer. This temporary site will also increase U.S. Cellular’s network capacity along the waterfront during the concerts.

While a COLT is helpful for large events such as this, it can also be deployed to establish instant communication for responders to natural disasters and emergency situations when landline communications are interrupted.

