U.S. CELLULAR PROMOTES BRITTANY SMITH TO ADMINISTRATIVE COORDINATOR FOR THE DIRECTORS OF SALES

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (May 22, 2017) – U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) has named Brittany Smith to administrative coordinator for the directors of sales for company-owned and agent store locations in New England. Smith is responsible for administrative and general business support, facilitating the schedule and coordination of all administrative related projects, and creating established reports. Smith will work out of the company’s regional business office in South Portland.

“Brittany has a strong and proven commitment to this community, and I am excited to see her grow within our organization,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “At U.S. Cellular, we have friendly, engaged and knowledgeable associates who focus on providing an unmatched customer experience. Brittany will support our associates in helping customers make the best wireless choices for their needs.”

Smith joined U.S. Cellular in 2006 as a retail wireless consultant. Most recently, she served as the administrative coordinator for the company-owned retail area sales managers in New England. Smith attends Southern New Hampshire University, pursuing a degree in Business Administration. She lives in Brunswick with her husband, Stephen, and daughters, Cambria and Lucy.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

