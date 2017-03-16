U.S. CELLULAR PROMOTES ANDREW SULLIVAN TO RETAIL SALES MANAGER FOR ELLSWORTH LOCATION

ELLSWORTH, Maine (March 16, 2017) – U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) has named Andrew Sullivan to retail sales manager for the Ellsworth store located at 225 High Street. Sullivan leads store associates to help customers get the exact plan and device to meet their needs and show them how wireless technology can simplify and enhance their life or business. Sullivan has more than three years of wireless/sales experience.

“Andrew’s passion and leadership throughout his U.S. Cellular journey is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have him help guide our team in Ellsworth,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “At U.S. Cellular, we focus on providing the best wireless experience for our customers through a high-quality network and the most knowledgeable associates in the industry.”

Sullivan has been with U.S. Cellular for more than three years, starting out as a retail wireless consultant at the company’s Brewer location. Prior to U.S. Cellular, Sullivan worked at Best Buy, Bank of America, and Unicel. He resides in Brewer with his wife, Angela, and children, Brooklyn and John.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

