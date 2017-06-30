U.S. CELLULAR OFFERS TIPS ON CELLPHONE ETIQUETTE DURING FREE DEVICE WORKSHOP

Saturday, July 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: U.S. Cellular, 33 Mid Mall Boulevard, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-5218; uscellular.com
According to a recent U.S. Cellular survey1 , 64 percent of smartphone owners never leave home without their phone which increases the importance of smartphone etiquette. Staying connected and informed has never been easier with the latest technology, like the Apple iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S8. While we can be in touch any time or anywhere, it is also important to take into account our cellphone habits.
In honor of Cellphone Courtesy Month, knowledgeable associates from U.S. Cellular are ready to assist those interested in learning more about cellphone etiquette during a free workshop on Saturday, July 29 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the U.S. Cellular store in Bangor, located at 33 Bangor Mall Boulevard. At the interactive workshop for the Bangor community, U.S. Cellular’s engaged associates will provide attendees with information on the importance of being in the moment and safe with their mobile usage.
“Most smartphone users are somewhat conscious about their cellphone usage in public,” stated Matt Kasper, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales in New England. “However, in a recent survey conducted by U.S. Cellular, we found that 56 percent of smartphone owners believe that no one gets upset at them for their phone use, while 71 percent of the same people get upset at others. Being aware of our own phone etiquette is important for our mobile experience and the time spent with family and friends.”
For more information on the event, please call 207-942-5218.
