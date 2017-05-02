U.S. Cellular Offers Storm Preparation Tips for Severe Weather Awareness Week

How do you check the daily weather forecast? The internet, newspaper, radio, social media and television are great resources. Don’t forget about that device in your pocket or purse – a smartphone.

A recent U.S. Cellular survey indicated that 93 percent of smartphone owners use their device to check the weather forecast once a month or more¹. During unpredictable spring and summer weather, people can rely on their mobile devices to stay informed, prepared and connected with a variety of apps and accessories when severe weather threatens or hits.

“The weather can change in an instant. Smartphones, such as the iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S7, can help you stay a step ahead of Mother Nature,” said Matt Kasper, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales for New England. “There are a number of smartphone features that can help simplify your day if the skies quickly turn from sunny to stormy.”

In honor of Severe Weather Awareness Week May 1-5 in Maine, U.S. Cellular offers the following tips to help you track turbulent weather:

• Access Social Media – Social media sites, such as Facebook and Twitter, have become a preferred way to quickly get and share information. During severe weather, they can help provide real-time updates and keep you in contact with loved ones.

• Ample Accessories – An extra battery is ideal if you need to use your phone during a storm and can’t charge it. It’s also a good idea to carry a car charger, in case you lose power and are unable to charge a mobile device indoors.

• Check Weather, News Apps – The Weather Channel and AccuWeather have reliable and popular apps that provide weather updates anywhere. Local media outlets also have apps to ensure you will have the latest news at your fingertips.

• Prepare – You can share severe weather preparedness tips on social media using the hashtag #SevereWeatherPrep. Ready.gov encourages families to develop and practice an emergency plan. Residents should make a family emergency plan and be informed about emergency alerts.

• Text to Stay in Touch – Texting can be helpful during severe weather. If phone service is impacted because of a storm or high call volume, text messages could still go through because they require less network bandwidth than calls.

¹ Between Nov. 10-17, 2016, a total of 701 online interviews were conducted among a nationally representative sample by Consumer Insights, in partnership with Maritz CX.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →