U.S. CELLULAR NAMES GERRY WILSON BUSINESS AREA SALES MANAGER FOR NEW ENGLAND

U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) has named Gerry Wilson, business area sales manager for the New England region, including the states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Wilson directs the sales efforts of his business team helping to deliver solution-based mobile technologies for New England small and medium sized businesses, including mobile device management (MDM), machine-to-machine (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, telemetry and other various types of wireless solutions, networking, and connectivity that meet their specific needs. Wilson is a veteran leader in the business and retail channels bringing more than 26 years of experience to U.S. Cellular.

“Gerry is passionate about providing the best experience for our business customers,” said Dana Dorcas, director of sales for U.S. Cellular business channel in New England and the Southeast. “At U.S. Cellular, we focus on providing the best wireless experience for our customers through a high-quality network and the most knowledgeable associates in the industry.”

Wilson is returning to U.S. Cellular having worked for the company from 2000 to 2007 in positions such as, director of sales operations and senior manager-business distribution. Most recently, Wilson has held leadership positions in the business and retail channels for IPCS Wireless, AT &T Wireless, and Metro PCS/T-Mobile. He resides in Windham with his wife, Sally, having relocated from Denver, Colorado.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

